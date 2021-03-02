Punjab govt to amend excise act to add death penalty
The Punjab government on Monday decided to amend its excise act, introducing the death penalty for the guilty in cases where people die after consuming spurious liquor.
The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet on Monday in the wake of a hooch tragedy in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in July last year.
The Bill in this regard will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly, a government release said, adding that the aim was to instil fear of law among the offenders.
A new Section 61-A will be inserted in the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, according to which in case of death, the guilty shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine up to ₹20 lakh.
In case of disability, the guilty will be jailed for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment with up to Rs10 lakh fine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prashant Kishor appointed political adviser to Punjab CM , gets cabinet rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt to amend excise act to add death penalty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New normal: Intimate weddings, virtual events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's year of isolation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking back at the coronavirus war room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Lost time, regained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasant Kunj RWA asks L-G to step in, put stop to ‘illegal’ construction work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No EV policy perks for electric version of Tata Nexon SUV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Endless cycle of traffic chaos at Ashram Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against AAP MLA after woman accuses him of molestation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school shut for 1 week after student contracts Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD workers marching to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha face water cannons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox