Punjab health department launches awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:02 IST

The department of health and family welfare, Punjab, launched an awareness campaign on non-communicable diseases at the government dispensary in Sohana on Sunday. Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu flagged off two special awareness vans on occasion.

The vans are equipped with awareness material, an LED, and an audio-visual address system. These will reach out to different villages of the state to make people aware of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, heart diseases, paralysis, cancer, etc.

The minister stated that blood pressure and diabetes tests would be done free of cost in these vans and informed that the elderly and patients already suffering from non-communicable diseases were at greater risk of getting Covid. He appealed to the people of the state to make the most of this campaign and be aware of non-communicable diseases so that they can be prevented.

Sidhu said that he had sent letters to patients suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes in which he had urged them to take all preventive measures to protect themselves and get timely treatment during the pandemic.

He said that to avoid non-communicable diseases, people should avoid fast food, alcohol, tobacco, and drugs and control their weight with the help of daily physical exercise. He urged all to get routine medical check-ups done and informed that diabetes and blood pressure tests and treatment are provided free of cost in all the government hospitals of the state.

He said that treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh is provided free of cost for cancer patients under the Chief Minister Punjab Cancer Relief Fund.