e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab health minister distributes homeopathic medicine in Mohali

Punjab health minister distributes homeopathic medicine in Mohali

Over 100 packets consisting doses of Arsenium Album 30, recommended by the National Advisor Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians (IIHP), were distributed

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu handed over 100 packets of homeopathic medicine to JR Chaudhary, president of Mohali Senior Citizen Council, on Friday.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health and family welfare minister (ht file photo)

The packets consisted doses of homeopathic medicine Arsenium Album 30, recommended by the National Advisor Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians (IIHP).

Last week, Punjab government had issued an advisory which recommended using Arsenium Album 30 for three days to boost the immunity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It had also directed all the Government Homeopathic Dispensaries in the state to distribute the medicine among the public.

Sidhu said, “Providing best healthcare to the senior citizens is our priority. Also, the IIHP had distributed over 3.5 lakh bottles in a week.”

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In