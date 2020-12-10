Punjab jails minister chairs meeting of district grievances redressal committee

cities

A meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab minister of cooperation and jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76.

Randhawa said more than 60% issues flagged in the previous meeting had been resolved and the delay in resolution of others was due to the pandemic.

The case for finances required for construction of a boundary wall at a government school in Gharuan had been forwarded to the finance department, Randhawa added. The minister said he would personally take up the issue of construction of a sewage treatment plant(STP) at Nayagaon with the local bodies minister and the delay in construction of the trauma centre on Kurali highway with the health department.

Directing all department heads to resolve public grievances on priority basis, the minister said that it was understandable that the pandemic had affected work, but it was important now to strike a balance between Covid management and resolution of public grievances. A special action committee under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner was constituted on the spot by the minister for a time-bound grievance redressal of urgent issues flagged in the meeting.

Cabinet minister informed that most of the issues raised in the meeting were related to cleaning of rural ponds, sewage water disposal, pruning of trees, road patchwork, stray dogs, maintenance of parks and industrial pollution.

The meeting was attended by Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, SSP Satinder Singh, chairman market committee, Kharar, Harkesh Chand Sharma and other officials.