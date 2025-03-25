Chandigarh, Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh on Tuesday directed the immediate removal of garbage from a temporary dump site located in the residential area of Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. Punjab minister directs removal of garbage from Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice of A MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the Budget Session here, the minister said Ranjit Avenue is an important area in Amritsar.

He said the land was originally allocated to a firm for parking vehicles collecting solid waste.

The firm subsequently began using the site as a temporary secondary garbage collection point, transforming it into an impromptu waste transfer station with stationary machinery, he said.

Singh said the company has been instructed to immediately remove all garbage and idle machinery from the site.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has already secured the area by installing fencing, said the minister, adding that the municipal commissioner has been directed to ensure that the site is cleaned thoroughly twice a day.

In another matter, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said time-to-time, instructions are issued to resolve the problems of high voltage wires in residential areas.

He was also responding to MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh who through a Calling Attention Motion, drew the attention of the government towards the problems being faced by the residents due to 132 KV high voltage wires passing through the areas of Musalfabad, Tungbala, Indira Colony, Rishi Vihar, Nagina Avenue, Professor Colony, Akash Avenue, Suraj Avenue and Chand Avenue in Amritsar.

Along with this, MLA Labh Singh Ugoke drew attention to the loss of life and property occurring daily due to high voltage wires passing over the houses in the villages of the state.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said 132 KV power colony civil line and 132 KV power colony Verka high voltage transmission lines of Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited pass through Musalfabad, Tungbala, Indira Colony, Rishi Vihar, Nagina Avenue, Professor Colony, Akash Avenue, Suraj Avenue and Chand Avenue area. People have illegally constructed buildings near or below these two 132 KV lines, he said.

The construction under power lines is prohibited unless all safety rules are followed, he said.

Despite this, some residents violate safety rules and carry out illegal constructions, he said.

"In cases where potential hazards are identified, proper safety measures are being implemented and notices are being issued to illegal builders who violate safety rules," he said.

