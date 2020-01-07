Punjab: Police inspector suspended over graft taint, departmental inquiry ordered

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:28 IST

Former station house officer (SHO) of Pojewal inspector Jagar Singh has been placed under suspension and a departmental investigation initiated against him. The order came from SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Alka Meena.

This development has come after Hoshiarpur police arrested three people in a snatching-cum-robbery case. The inspector had allegedly helped the same accused walk free after taking money from them.

Balachaur deputy superintendent of police Jatinderjit Singh has been tasked to carry out the investigation. Jagar Singh and three others — Pardeep Kumar, Jogesh Kumar and Amarjit Kaur — were booked under sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code on Monday late evening.

An official spokesperson said Jagar had taken money from two people — Pardeep Kumar alias Vicky of Maalewal and Jogesh Kumar alias Kaku of Mangupur — who had looted a car, gold and cash from a Hoshiarpur man on October 3, 2019, and then let them walk free. The accused had snatched the car, containing gold and cash from Parshotam Lal Bagga of Hoshiarpur.

The spokesperson said the accused inspector intercepted the accused, detained Pardeep under Section 110 of the CrPC and let Jogesh go. He had struck a ₹3.5-lakh deal with them through a woman relative of Pardeep and received ₹50,000 as first Instalment. The accused sold off the gold to a local goldsmith, Rakesh Kumar, in Pojewal for ₹7 lakh and paid Jagar remaining ₹3 lakh.

On Monday, Hoshiarpur police arrested Pardeep, Yogesh and Rakesh. Hoshiarpur SSP Gaurav Garg had said that Jagar Singh intercepted the snatching-cum-robbery accused and then let them go in lieu of gratification.