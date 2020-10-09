e-paper
Punjab post-Covid revival strategy : Ludhiana DTF protests against committee for proposing reduction in posts, salaries

Punjab post-Covid revival strategy : Ludhiana DTF protests against committee for proposing reduction in posts, salaries

The teachers marched from the deputy commissioner office to Bharat Nagar Chowk and burnt the effigy of economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was leading the committee

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of Democratic Teachers’ Front protesting in Ludhiana on Friday.
Members of Democratic Teachers' Front protesting in Ludhiana on Friday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

The members of Democratic Teachers’ Front protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office against Montek Singh Ahluwalia, economist, and head of the committee that formulated the Punjab post-Covid-19 revival strategy.

The teachers marched from the deputy commissioner’s office to Bharat Nagar Chowk and burnt the effigy of the economist there on Friday. They stated that the government should not implement the suggestions recommended by the 20-member committee headed by Ahluwalia formed for Punjab post Covid-19 revival strategy.

They said that the recommendations of the committee are anti-contractual workers, farmers, small traders, and labourers, and, favour corporate houses.As per the teachers, the members of the committee proposed that there was a need to reduce the number of posts in all government departments and said that there might even be a need to cut down the salaries of the employees.

President Hardev Singh said, “During these tough times of Covid-19 pandemic, employees need protection but instead of getting any relief, they are living in fear. The recommendations, which include a change in the pay pattern of the state government employees on the lines of the Central government pay pattern, pay cuts, increase in the development tax, among many others, will not be tolerated at all.”

To support the DTF, members of ‘5178’ and ‘6060’ unions also joined the march.

