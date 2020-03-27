Punjab’s first coronavirus patient recovers, to be discharged today

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:18 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, who returned from Italy and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Amritsar, has tested negative and will be discharged on Friday, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said.

“Happy to share that our first case of COVID admitted to Government Medical College Amritsar has successfully recovered & tested negative,” the chief minister tweeted.

“The patient will be discharged today. It’s a great moment for us. I am sure we will win this War Against #Covid19,” he added.

The 44-year-old Hoshiarpur man, who returned to Amritsar from Milan via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members, tested positive on March 9.

He was hospitalised along with his son.

A total of 33 patients in Punjab tested positive till Thursday with one death last week of Baldev Singh, 70, who had a travel history to Germany via Italy.

A trail of coronavirus community spread to 22 people related to Baldev Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district from where 18 people tested positive, all belonging to his family.