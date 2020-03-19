Punjab School Education Board exams postponed, staff relieved of duty till March 31

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:58 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday postponed school examinations, including board exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board for Classes 10 and 12, and announced to relieve the staff of all schools till March 31.

In a statement, school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that to avert the threat of virus contamination, the state government had decided to restrict the activities of all government, semi-government and private schools in the state.

“Apart from postponing the examinations, the school staff has also been relieved with immediate effect,” he said.

Singla said the education department also decided to voluntarily offer school buildings for isolation wards as per the requirement in case of any critical situation. “Once the health department requisites the building, it will be immediately evacuated,” he said.

The minister said that apart from restricting the movement in the schools, an intensive awareness drive had also been launched in the state from Thursday and teams led by health department staff and other officials were visiting each and every household in villages and cities to make residents aware of coronavirus.