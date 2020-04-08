e-paper
Punjab to set up task force to look into lifting of lockdown

The CM invited industrialists to be part of the government’s decision-making process in the extraordinary situation that is prevailing currently

chandigarh Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced setting up of a task force to find ways to gradually get out of the lockdown in Punjab.

Addressing state’s leading industrialists through video-conferencing, the CM assured them of all support to address critical issues and challenges in this difficult time. While seeking the industry’s suggestions on the way forward, he invited them to be part of the government’s decision-making process in the extraordinary situation that is prevailing currently.

Among the various issues raised by industry leaders was the demand for declaring tractors and ancillary industries as essential and allowing them reopen to meet the urgent needs of farmers in the rabi harvesting and marketing season. The demand for declaring cycles as essential commodity was also raised. Another suggestion that came up was to allow the packaging industry to resume operations, given its importance in ensuring streamlined operations of essential commodities.

A major issue discussed at the meeting related to the problems faced by pharmaceutical companies, which were playing a pivotal role in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.

‘DECISION ON CURFEW IN APRIL 10 CABINET MEET’

The CM clarified that no decision had been taken on extending the curfew in the state beyond April 14.

In a statement after a government notification mentioning the extension of curfew went viral, the CM said the state government was yet to take a decision in the matter and a decision in this regard would be taken after the cabinet meeting scheduled for April 10.

The Chief Minister said that the speculation on curfew extension had been triggered by an advisory to employees from the General Administration department on a series of matters relating to the current situation. The said advisory had subsequently been withdrawn by the chief secretary on his directives, the CM said.

The state government was continuously assessing and reviewing the evolving situation, which was changing day-to-day, and any decision would be taken in the context of the conditions prevailing around mid-April, keeping in mind the overall interest of the state and its people, said Amarinder.

