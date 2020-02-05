e-paper
Punjab Youth Cong demands action against RSS-affiliated schools

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:32 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Birinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday demanded strict action against school authorities at Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, Dhanaula, in Sangrur for taking signatures of students on banners supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 15, 2020, without the consent of parents of students. The school is aided by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Dhillon said the RSS would not be allowed to pollute innocent minds. He added that the PYC would take up the matter with the chief minister seeking to cancel affiliation of schools, implementing the agenda of the RSS. “It is a serious matter and the Youth Congress would take the matter to its logical conclusion,” he added.

