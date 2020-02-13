‘Punjabi Language and Cultural Utsav’ from February 14

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:14 IST

The Punjab government has decided to organise a weeklong ‘Punjabi Language and Cultural Utsav’ dedicated to Punjabi language from February 14, said tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The minister reviewed the arrangements with officials of departments concerned here on Thursday. The inaugural function would be held at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Friday. Dr Surjit Patar and Dr Waryam Sandhu would present papers on challenges and solutions faced by the Punjabi language. Apart from this, 11 prominent personalities would be honoured for their contribution for the promotion of Punjabi language.

On February 15, Punjabi kavi darbar and ghazal singing function would be held at Punjab Arts Council, Sector 16, Chandigarh, followed by a seminar on Punjab Language at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on February 17. Folk dance and folk songs competitions would be held at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ludhiana. On the concluding day, the Punjab Arts Council would organise functions at Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

At the meeting, events for the International Punjabi Film Festival-2020 to be held on March 16 and 17 were also finalised.