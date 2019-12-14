Question Hour: HP govt to consider separating investigation, law & order wings

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:51 IST

The state government will explore the option of separating investigation from law and order wings of the police department besides equipping the investigation cell with modern techniques, chief minister(CM) Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

While replying to a question jointly asked by legislators Jagat Singh Negi, Vikramaditya Singh, Bikram Singh Jaryal and Mohan Lal Brakta, the chief minister said the suggestion of having separate police units that handle crime cases from those who handle maintenance of law and order will be examined.

Thakur said a total of 30,814 cognizable cases had been registered in the state from January 2018 up to July 31.

The conviction rate in these cases was 43.48% while in cases registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was 10%,” said the CM, who also holds the home portfolio.

To fast-track the cases of heinous crimes, Thakur informed that the government has set up three family courts and three POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts in the state.

“The government is making every effort to expedite the process and will consider all suggestions given by the opposition members,” he assured.

FACE-OFF ON EXTENSION TO GOVT EMPLOYEES

The current government has given extension in services to not more than 11-12 officers since January 2018 to date, the CM claimed.

The extension in services to government officers is either in exceptional cases or when there is no alternative available, he said while replying to a query raised by Kinnaur legislator Jagat Singh Negi.

Thakur said the state government is compiling the data of such officers and will take some time. He alleged that giving extension in service had become a norm in the Congress regime while the current government is granting the same in exceptional cases only.

Raising a supplementary question, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri asked that “if the figures quoted by the CM were found to be wrong what would the self-punishment imposed by the government be”.

Alleging that the CM was misleading the house, Agnihotri added that the government had given an extension to hundreds of Patwaris in the state.

Thakur responded by saying that there was a difference between extension in service and re-employment.

“It was the previous government that misused the provision of extension to benefit their favourites,” he alleged.