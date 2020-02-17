Question paper of LLB exam not leaked, says LU

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:02 IST

Lucknow In a flip-flop, the Lucknow University claimed that the question paper of the LLB third semester exam in December was not leaked. The announcement came a month after a committee found that the paper was leaked.

To recall, audio clips had gone viral in which two male voices could be heard leaking questions to the accused student, ahead of the exam.

“The new committee came to this conclusion after it questioned students of law department and the accused student Richa Mishra. The committee found that the questions given to her were not shared with other students,” said Durgesh Tripathi, spokesperson, Lucknow University.

Based on the findings of the new committee, the university decided to declare the results of LLB exams (third semester). The decision was taken during the examination committee’s meeting on Monday.

“The university administration realised that it would not be wise to make all students suffer because of a mistake by one person,” said Tripathi.

He said a team of Special Task Force (STF) that looked into the ‘paper leak scandal’ also submitted similar findings.

This came a month after another committee hinted that the exam questions were leaked. Based on the finding, the university announced that four papers of the LLB third semester exam were deemed cancelled and would be held afresh as per the new schedule. Four papers with exam code 2620, 2621, 2622, 2623 were cancelled.

The decision did not go down well with students who staged protest against the university administration. Subsequently, the university constituted the new committee.

The LU administration had also lodged an FIR against Richa Mishra, assistant professor of law department Ashok Kumar and an unidentified person regarding the matter. The case was still being investigated by the police.