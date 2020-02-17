e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Question paper of LLB exam not leaked, says LU

Question paper of LLB exam not leaked, says LU

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow In a flip-flop, the Lucknow University claimed that the question paper of the LLB third semester exam in December was not leaked. The announcement came a month after a committee found that the paper was leaked.

To recall, audio clips had gone viral in which two male voices could be heard leaking questions to the accused student, ahead of the exam.

“The new committee came to this conclusion after it questioned students of law department and the accused student Richa Mishra. The committee found that the questions given to her were not shared with other students,” said Durgesh Tripathi, spokesperson, Lucknow University.

Based on the findings of the new committee, the university decided to declare the results of LLB exams (third semester). The decision was taken during the examination committee’s meeting on Monday.

“The university administration realised that it would not be wise to make all students suffer because of a mistake by one person,” said Tripathi.

He said a team of Special Task Force (STF) that looked into the ‘paper leak scandal’ also submitted similar findings.

This came a month after another committee hinted that the exam questions were leaked. Based on the finding, the university announced that four papers of the LLB third semester exam were deemed cancelled and would be held afresh as per the new schedule. Four papers with exam code 2620, 2621, 2622, 2623 were cancelled.

The decision did not go down well with students who staged protest against the university administration. Subsequently, the university constituted the new committee.

The LU administration had also lodged an FIR against Richa Mishra, assistant professor of law department Ashok Kumar and an unidentified person regarding the matter. The case was still being investigated by the police.

top news
Judge orders 3rd black warrant for 4 Delhi gang rape convicts. What’s next
Judge orders 3rd black warrant for 4 Delhi gang rape convicts. What’s next
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities