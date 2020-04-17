Queues at token window, long wait in sun irk Haryana mustard farmers

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:27 IST

Despite state government’s arrangement claims, mustard farmers have to stand in queues for long hours to obtain tokens and their turn to sell produce.

Amit Lakhlan, a farmer from Bhiwani’s Garwa village, who visited Behal grain market on Friday, said that he had to stand in a queue for nearly three hours to get his token, which is mandatory to sell produce in the mandi.

“After that, I sold 25 quintals of mustard at ₹4,425 through a commission agent. The employees working at token counter do not pay heeds to farmers’ demands. Only 100 farmers, who have to stand in the hot sun for hours, are allowed to sell their mustard crop in two shifts in a day,” he added.

Vijender from Jind’s Julana said, “Even after you get the token, you can’t sell your crop till it is your turn as per the serial number. This too takes quite a while.”

Many farmers come in advance to get the token and bring their produce to the mandi later on, Vijender added.

Meanwhile, commission agents highlighted the shortage of gunny bags and transportation facilities before the state agriculture minister JP Dalal during his visit to the grain market on Friday.

However, the minister later said that some agents were deliberately indulging in politics.

“The farmers and commission agents have been helping the administration and the government in the procurement process. A few concerns that arhtiyas and farmers have raised will be resolved soon,” he told media persons in Jhajjar.

However, a video that surfaced on the internet showed police and mandi officials struggling to maintain social distancing as large gathering of farmers, commission agents and other officials could be seen during the minister’s visit to the Jhajjar mandi.