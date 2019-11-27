Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief’s wife Shabnam Dhillon passes away in England

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:43 IST

Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s wife Shabnam has passed away.

According to a sect spokesperson, Shabnam Dhillon died at a hospital in England on Tuesday, where she had undergone a surgery recently. She developed complications after the surgery.

Shabnam had gone to England on November 12 and the surgery was carried out on November 20.

She is survived by two sons, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon.