Raghav Chadha meets Puri over pending dues of CPWD, DDA

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:03 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday met union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri over pending water and sewerage dues of two agencies under the ministry -- the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“While CPWD and the DDA had cleared dues up to Rs 102 crore, a major amount is still pending. The CPWD owes Rs 110 crore to DJB while DDA is to pay Rs 106 crore,” Chadha said in a statement.

“While it’s commendable how all government departments have come together to fight Covid-19, we cannot overlook the paucity of funds, which is a huge challenge for all government departments at present. If the DJB gets its dues from the two government departments, it will help in taking up several projects that have been in the pipeline,” Chadha said.

The DJB had issued notices to seven government departments to recover its pending dues from them last month.

HT tried to reach out to Puri for a comment but there was no response.