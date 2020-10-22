e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Raghav Chadha meets Puri over pending dues of CPWD, DDA

Raghav Chadha meets Puri over pending dues of CPWD, DDA

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday met union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri over pending water and sewerage dues of two agencies under the ministry -- the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“While CPWD and the DDA had cleared dues up to Rs 102 crore, a major amount is still pending. The CPWD owes Rs 110 crore to DJB while DDA is to pay Rs 106 crore,” Chadha said in a statement.

“While it’s commendable how all government departments have come together to fight Covid-19, we cannot overlook the paucity of funds, which is a huge challenge for all government departments at present. If the DJB gets its dues from the two government departments, it will help in taking up several projects that have been in the pipeline,” Chadha said.

The DJB had issued notices to seven government departments to recover its pending dues from them last month.

HT tried to reach out to Puri for a comment but there was no response.

top news
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In