Ragpicker held for hacking Ludhiana man to death

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:21 IST

The Salem Tabri police claim to have solved the October 19 murder of a factory worker with the arrest of a ragpicker, who was his neighbour.

Investigators have recovered the murder weapon – a hooked iron rod used to pick scrap – and the blood-soaked clothes of the accused, Dharminder Kumar, 30, who was arrested from Jassiyan Road on Saturday.

A pillow recovered from near the body of the victim, Uday Bhan Rao, 50, helped the police crack the case.

After murdering Rao with a sharp-edged hooked rod on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, Kumar had abandoned his shanty that was on the same plot as Rao’s residence in Gurnam Nagar.

“After Rao’s body was found at a vacant plot near his house, investigators realised that nothing was stolen from him, which led them to suspect rivalry behind the murder,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Gurbinder Singh.

“During further probe, a pillow similar to that lying near Rao’s body was found in an abandoned shanty, located close to the murder spot. Police started zeroing in on the shanty dweller, Dharminder Kumar, and traced him to Jassiyan Road, where he had moved to after the crime,” said the ACP.

Attacked victim in fit of rage

“The accused has confessed to killing Rao. He disclosed that he and Rao knew each other as they both belonged to Bihar. But, Rao used to abuse and humiliate him for picking scraps. On the night of October 19, Rao again passed offensive remarks about him. In a fit of rage, he attacked the victim with the sharp-edged hook of his scrap rod and fled,” ACP Gurbinder Singh said.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said Kumar later hid his blood-soaked clothes at a vacant plot near Old Session Chowk. These and the weapon used in the crime were recovered after information provided by him.

Rao, who hailed from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, had been living in a rented accommodation at Gurnam Nagar with a distant relative. He worked at a woollens’ factory in Ludhiana for nearly a decade and had planned to migrate back to his native place October 20.

The accused is facing a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Sunday.