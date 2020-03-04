Rahut visits riot-hit area, says hate and violence will not benefit Bharat Mata

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:42 IST

New Delhi: Leading a party delegation to a riot-affected area in Delhi on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said hate and violence are enemies of development and divisiveness being spread will not benefit ‘Bharat Mata’.

Gandhi along with senior leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi visited a private school and a mosque and saw shops vandalised and burned in the communal violence in Brijpuri area of northeast Delhi.

Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School, which is over 32 years old, suffered massive damage and the Congress delegation went around the gutted classrooms and surveyed the burnt buses.

Another delegation of Congress leaders from Kerala and other states also visited different areas in north-east Delhi.

Gandhi later told reporters, “This school is the future of India and here hatred and violence has devastated it, burnt it down. No one has benefited from this act. Violence and hatred are the enemies of development and whatever is happening today, the India is being divided, torched. ‘Bharat Mata’ does not benefit from such actions.”

He urged all to unite and work together to take the country forward.

“It is a time of pain. When violence occurs in the capital, it tarnishes the reputation of the country all over the world. Brotherhood, unity and love have been the strength of the country. That has been damaged. Such a politics has not just damaged this school but has also hurt our country and Bharat Mata. Our reputation all over the world, which is essential for the future, has been torched here,” he added.

The Delhi Police later advised Gandhi not to go beyond the Brijpuri Nullah.

Reacting to Gandhi’s visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao accused him of playing divisive politics.

“Rather than maintaining utmost neutrality and exhort peace from all sections, Rahul Gandhi chose to play divisive politics aimed at consolidating a vote-bank. By visiting a mosque, he visibly conveyed a message that the Muslim community was the victim thus tacitly conveying a message the Hindus were to be blamed for the violence. It is shameful that at a time when the north-east Delhi was struck by violence, Rahul Gandhi is busy indulging in vote-bank politics. This is highly reprehensible and condemnable,” he said.

Rao alleged Gandhi had no time to visit the residence or even express condolences to the martyred head constable Ratan Lal or IB officer Ankit Sharma who was lynched my mobs. “This shows Congress’ utter disregard for the sacrifices and tribulations suffered by the police and security forces,” he added.

Congress MP from Kerala K Suresh said leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Left parties had visited the area and it was felt that they too should go there.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri took a dig at Gandhi over his visit, saying the former Congress president should first tell whether he underwent coronavirus tests following his return from Italy.

“Rahul Gandhi has recently returned from Italy. I don’t know if he was checked at the airport. Before going among the people, he should first tell whether he underwent medical checkup for coronavirus. It is important for the safety of the people. Since the virus is contagious, he should have gone for a thorough checkup,” Bidhuri said.