Home / Cities / Raid at spurious mustard oil manufacturing unit in Ludhiana

Raid at spurious mustard oil manufacturing unit in Ludhiana

The team was lead by district health officer Dr Rajesh Garg and food safety officer Yogesh Goyal

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A team of health department conducted raids at grocery, bakery and sweets shops in Salemtabri, Jalandhar Bypass and Tajpur Road on Wednesday and seized around 260 litres of spurious mustard oil.

The team was lead by district health officer Dr Rajesh Garg and food safety officer Yogesh Goyal.

Giving information in this regard, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “In Tajpur area, mustard oil was being filled in the bottles, which was sold under fake brand names of various companies.”

Sources said that instead of mustard oil, palm oil was being filled in bottles.

He said, “We would continue the campaign against adulterers in future too, so that the health of the people is not compromised.”

