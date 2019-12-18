e-paper
Railways set to install stair lifts at platforms

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Climbing up stairs at railway stations would no longer be a cumbersome task for specially-abled and elderly passengers as the Railways is set to install stair lifts at platforms.

The move is a part of Railways’ mordernisation plan, which also envisages making station premises more elderly and specially-abled friendly, said officials.

“The initiative is part of a modernisation drive. At present, it’s being run as a pilot project at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR central railway station that was earlier known as Chennai Central Railway Station. Once successful, the stair lifts will be installed at all prime railway stations, including Charbagh and Varanasi railway stations,” said a senior railway official.

The officer said the ‘innovation’ did extremely well at Dr MGR central railway station, where it was installed recently. He said the lifts are highly sophisticated, power/cost efficient and for all the places where installation of elevators/escalators is not feasible.

The stair lift, as the name suggests, is a kind of a lift that is installed at the stairs, to assist all those who find it hard to take escalators due to age or some disability.

“The lift is equipped with heavy duty motor (250 watts) and can carry a maximum load of 150 kg and lift up to a height of 15 to 20 metres in one go,” the official said, highlighting the specifications of the stair lift, installation of which costs around Rs 2 lakh.

“Users can operate it easily with the help of the joystick installed on the chair’s arm. It is programmed for jerk-free operation, with swivel seat and a foot rest,” he said.

“We are yet to receive any communication on the stair lift. However, many other development works are in progress at Charbagh railway station that will surely take development to another level,” said Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Lucknow, Northern Railway.

