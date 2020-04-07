Rain adds to wheat farmers’ woes

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:45 IST

JALANDHAR

With farmers already fearing losses due to delay in harvesting and procurement of wheat amid the ongoing lockdown, the unseasonal rain in Doaba region has added to their woes.

Rain, accompanied by high-speed winds, lashed parts of the region on Tuesday. On Monday night also, the region experienced heavy rain, accompanied by winds.

Besides, the farmers are staring at a shortage of labour and combine machines due to the lockdown.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer of Bholath, said there is panic among farmers due to coronavirus and acute shortage of labour. “Besides, combine machines that have gone to other states have not returned yet. This will delay harvesting. The wheat grain is now vulnerable to shrivelling, blackening and discolouration.”

“If the lockdown remains in force, we don’t know how we will arrange for combine harvesters or even manual labour. Moreover, shortage of gunny bags will also be a problem this time,” said Amarjot Singh of Kartarapur.

Jalandhar agriculture officer Naresh Gulati said, “The state government has allowed free movement of combine harvesters from other states for harvesting, which is likely to begin on April 15.”

Admitting shortage of gunny bags, district mandi officer Davinder Singh said, “Several units from where agencies procure bags are closed due to lockdown. We are planning to use plastic bags to tackle this problem.”

The state has 35 lakh hectares area under wheat cultivation.

‘GOVT WILL PROCURE EVERY GRAIN OF WHEAT’

Meanwhile, housing and urban development minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said the state government will procure every grain of wheat. He made the statement in Barnala after reviewing the arrangements made by the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.