Rain brings relief: Delhi sees its coolest April day in 3 years

New Delhi: The Capital recorded its coolest April day in three years as light rain and overcast skies all-day on Tuesday, under the influence of a western disturbance, provided a cooling effect across Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, forecasting similar weather to persist in the region, with light rain, overcast skies, and gusty winds up to 50 km/hr, which are expected to further lower the maximum temperature. A woman covers her child with her shawl amid rain in New Delhi on Tuesday. . (ANI)

On Tuesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature stood at 28.8°C – six degrees below normal and the coolest since 28.7°C on April 30, 2023. The minimum stood at 20.1°C – around normal.

While IMD maintained a yellow alert throughout the day, rainfall intensity increased after 9:30 pm in parts of the city. At around 10pm, IMD upgraded the alert to orange, forecasting moderate showers all across Delhi till around 1 am.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 0.4mm of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am and another 3mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Palam meanwhile logged 1.4mm till 8:30 am and another 2.1mm till 5:30 pm. Lodhi Road logged 1mm and 3mm till 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, respectively, data showed. The IMD also said the highest wind speed was 56 km/hr at Palam on Tuesday,around 1:30 pm. Though no flights were cancelled or diverted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday. Data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed that over 400 flights were delayed at the airport – mostly departures.

“There is a likelihood of very light to light rain and gusty winds on Wednesday morning, with another similar spell of rain and strong winds expected towards the evening. The maximum is likely to hover between 25-27°C on Wednesday, making for another cool day,” said an IMD official, stating rains will stop from Thursday onwards.

The maximum is likely to hover between 30 and 32°C on Thursday, and the minimum is likely to be between 16 and 18 °C.