Rain dampens Diwali shopping, sale less as compared to last year

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:14 IST

Pune Rain has played truant for the past few days, hampering not just retailers and traders but also families looking forward to Diwali shopping.

On Wednesday, after three days of regular rainfall, a clear sky for a brief moment prompted last-minute shoppers to make a beeline for shopping in the city, with Laxmi road and Raviwar peth shops buzzing with people.

While some were busy bargaining or comparing prices, others bought it at the rate mentioned.

Nidhi Bhattad, a resident of Baner, braved rains and went straight to Raviwar peth to choose paper lanterns for her house.

“I wanted to buy in bulk and there were hardly any varieties in Baner or Aundh, hence I headed to the wholesale market in Raviwar peth. There are many varieties of paper lanterns, but a little on the costly side. As I needed them, so I bought it. I also went to Laxmi road to shop saris. The road is crowded, but many have come to only check out new varieties and not shopping,” she said.

Vaishnavi Tailors is usually packed with orders for designer and stylish saris, blouses and kurtas, but there is hardly a lot of work this year. “People have begun coming out later than usual and the season is mellow. It doesn’t feel like Diwali shopping as it used to be in the past. I used to get orders for 300 blouses, but this year it is only 100,” said Giriraj Vallepure, tailor on Kumthekar Marg. He cites the trend of buying readymade blouses and economic setbacks for many as reasons for dull market.

Despite loving shopping on Laxmi road, Kothrud resident Snehal Chincholkar could not visit the shopping area. “This year, along with my husband, I decided to shop in Kothrud instead of braving the rain and going to Laxmi road. The charm of Laxmi road is that it feels like Diwali with glittering lights, plenty of offers and also the feel of festival with families out shopping.”

Sonia Ghodke of Ghodke Sweets also felt the pinch of low footfall this year. “The rains have made it difficult this season for many of our regular customers, but today, with almost no rain, we saw people coming in to our shop to buy or place orders for sweets. Several people are comparing rates with options of buying online, so we have placed fairly priced sweets.”

