Rain fury: Farm bodies, opposition seek higher compensation for damaged crops

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:04 IST

Farm bodies and the opposition on Friday demanded higher compensation from the government for the farmers who suffered major losses in mustard, wheat and barley crops following untimely rain and hailstorm for the past three days in many parts of the state.

Ellenabad legislator Abhay Singh Chautala of the INLD said the farmers had suffered huge losses at a time when their crop was ready for maturity.

“Farmers should be given Rs 30,000 per acre compensation. We are getting reports that 80% to 90% crops were damaged in several pockets of the state,” he added.

Farmers were in distress after rainfall accompanied by hailstorm and wind continued in Bhiwani, Rohtak , Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Mahendergarh district on the third consecutive day.

Dayanand Punia, Akhi Bharatiya Kisan Sabha leader, said that they were unhappy over agriculture minister JP Dalal’s announcement of providing Rs 12,000 per acre relief to farmers, who had not enrolled their crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Making a direct attack on agriculture minister JP Dalal, Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary said that the minister has been trying to eyewash farmers by announcing a meager compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre for farmer’s damaged crop which is less than their input cost.

“The government’s dual face has been exposed as it has failed to announce an immediate relief package for damaged crops. I sought report from Tosham, Loharu, Dadri, Badhra and Mahendergarh areas. In many villages, mustard, wheat and barley crops were completely damaged and farmers are crying for financial help. But the BJP had given agriculture portfolio to such a man who doesn’t know anything about agriculture,” she added.

Refuting opposition allegations, Dalal said that he has been touring the affected areas for the past three days. “ As per government rule, Rs 12,000 per acre will be given to those affected farmers , who had not enrolled their crop under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana while the enrolled farmers will get more compensation.”

High velocity winds accompanied by rain also flattened the wheat crop in parts of northern districts. The rainfall was reported in parts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts.

However, deputy director of agriculture department, Karnal, Aditya Dabas said there were reports of lodging of crop due to wind and rainfall, but there were no major damage to crop was reported.

Meteorological scientist of Hisar-based Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) ML Khichar said “26.1 mm rain was witnessed in Hisar in the past two days.”

He said the badly-hit areas were Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani.