e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Rain, hail leave wheat farmers worried in Punjab

Rain, hail leave wheat farmers worried in Punjab

Wheat faces the brunt of rain, strong wind in Amritsar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur districts; temperature dips across the state

chandigarh Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Farmers showing their flattened wheat crop near Rajasansi in Amritsar on Saturday.
Farmers showing their flattened wheat crop near Rajasansi in Amritsar on Saturday.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

AMRITSAR/JALANDHAR: Heavy rain and strong wind in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts on Saturday left wheat farmers worried.

“Unseasonal rain and strong wind have the potential to damage the yield as this is the time when the wheat crop needs more protection,” says farmer Harjinder Singh of Begowal.

Chief agriculture officer Kamaljit Singh says though rain is beneficial for crops such as wheat, mustard and gram, strong wind could affect them.

The rain brought down the temperature. Amritsar recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. While the Doaba belt received about 8mm of rainfall on Saturday morning, Amritsar district in Majha got 16.3 mm of rain with hail.

“The wheat crop has been damaged in Amritsar’s villages and surrounding areas. Crop sown along the Beas river has been submerged,” says Rattan Singh Randhawa, an Amritsar-based farmer leader.

Another farmer, Tajinderpal Singh, says: “The crop, which was ripe and ready for harvest, has been damaged due to the rain.”

top news
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
BCCI vs PCB again? Mani contradicts Ganguly on Asia Cup venue: Report
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News