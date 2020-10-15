e-paper
Rains damage kharif crop, throws life out of gear in west Maha

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:59 IST
Yogesh Joshi and Shalaka Shinde
Yogesh Joshi and Shalaka Shinde
         

PUNE: The rainfall in parts of Pune district and western Maharashtra damaged kharif crops on large scale.

Farmers banking on better crop after bountiful rainfall till August suffered major setback as heavy rains since Tuesday damaged ready to cut crops. According to agriculture department, kharif crop on 50 lakh hectares across state suffered damage.

“We have asked for panchanama of damaged farms. Once the details are gathered, our ministry will put up a proposal in the cabinet for financial help,” said Maharashtra agriculture minister Dada Bhuse.

As water gushed into farms, farmers complained that they will not be able to recover even the sowing expenses. “Already affected by the pandemic, I was hoping that my tomato crop will fetch me good money. But the rain has damaged everything,” said Amit Dasave, a farmer from Sangli.

In Songaon area of Baramati, 29 people were stuck on the roof of a building as water has blocked all entry and exit points in the building. Since last night, over 60 people have been rescued from parts of Indapur and Baramati by the local authorities.

Baramati recorded 128.75mm rainfall, Indapur 150.13mm, Daund 101.50mm and Pune city 104.55mm rainfall within 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday early morning, according to the Pune district rainfall report issued by the collector’s office.

“Rescue operations are going on in Songaon, Nimgaon Ketki, Nimbodi, Pavnewadi and Nira Wagaj and we are still collecting information from various other places and number of people stranded. In Sonankai vasti of Songaon, we are in the process of rescuing 29 people stuck at the roof of a building. We have called for boats from Indapur for it,” said Gauri Shelke, talathi looking after the rescue operation in Baramati, Indapur and neighbouring areas.

Twelve state highways and 59 district roads were affected in Sangli due to waterlogging and rainfall until Thursday morning. The state highway passing through Kolhapur was diverted on an alternative route on Thursday morning. In Kolhapur, seven barrages, including Rajaram, Surve, Rui, Ichalkaranji, Terwad and Shirol of Panchaganga river and Khadak Koge barrage of Bhogawati river are underwater, according to district officials.

According to the weather forecast of India Meteorological Department’s regional office in Mumbai, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening is very likely to occur in isolated places of Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Satara on Friday as well.

