Rajasthan, Hyderabad officials on study tour of Pune Smart City

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:13 IST

PUNE Two delegations from the Smart City organisations of Rajasthan and Hyderabad (Telangana), are in Pune on a special tour of Pune’s Smart City projects.

PSCDCL CEO Rubal Agarwal gave the delegation a detailed presentation as part of the study tour. The delegation included officers from Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, and Ajmer, all in Rajasthan.

Udaipur Smart City CEO, Qummer Choudhary; Jaipur Smart City CEO, Lok Bandhu; and Commissioner of Kota Vasudev Malawat, led the delegation of officers of various ranks.

Mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan, is also part of the visiting team.

Rubal Agarwal, CEO, PSCDCL said, We are very proud to showcase our marquee projects that have gained national recognition and extensive support from citizen for all the projects.”