e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Rajasthan, Hyderabad officials on study tour of Pune Smart City

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two delegations from the Smart City organisations of Rajasthan and Hyderabad (Telangana), are in Pune on a special tour of Pune’s Smart City projects. 

PSCDCL CEO Rubal Agarwal gave the delegation a detailed presentation as part of the study tour. The delegation included officers from Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, and Ajmer, all in Rajasthan.

Udaipur Smart City CEO, Qummer Choudhary; Jaipur Smart City CEO, Lok Bandhu; and Commissioner of Kota Vasudev Malawat, led the delegation of officers of various ranks. 

Mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan, is also part of the visiting team. 

 Rubal Agarwal, CEO, PSCDCL said, We are very proud to showcase our marquee projects that have gained national recognition and extensive support from citizen for all the projects.” 

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities