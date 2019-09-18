Rajpura couple held for duping people in name of selling GMADA properties

cities

A Rajpura couple were arrested on Tuesday for duping people on the pretext of allocating unsold plots and resumed properties of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to them at throwaway prices.

A Mohali court sent the accused, Paramjit Kaur and her husband Harvinder Singh, to one-day police custody.

According to the Mohali police, Paramjit claimed to be working as a senior assistant in GMADA’s procurement branch and a member of a committee that allots unsold plots and resumed properties at lesser rates. The development authority neither has a procurement branch nor such a committee.

The couple was arrested on the complaint of Jagdeep Kaur, a resident of Chajjumajra village in Mohali. She alleged the accused had duped her of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot to her in Sector 70, Mohali. After she made the payment, the duo stopped taking her calls, she alleged.

“The woman along with her husband has duped a number of people, including non-resident Indians (NRIs),” said Ram Darshan, station house officer (SHO), Mataur.

“At times, she used to claim that she was working with the procurement branch of GMADA. To others she said that she runs a boutique and could help getting inexpensive properties owing to her connections with GMADA officials. She even claimed that she is a member of the committee that conducts auctions of plots,” said the SHO.

The SHO said an NRI’s complaint against the accused is pending with the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mohali police. The alleged fraud is worth ₹1.7 crore, he said, adding that another person has complained that the accused took ₹4.5 lakh from him for the sale of a plot in Phase 7.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mataur.

