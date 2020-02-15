Rally at azad maidan today

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:33 IST

With anti-CAA protests being held in Mumbra, Kalyan and Bhiwandi as well as Mumbai, protesters said they wanted to spread the message that their dissent is patriotic. In addition to special events that will take place over the weekend, a Maha Morcha will be held at Azad Maidan today.

“We want to propagate the term ‘India, my valentine’. It is our love for the nation, its secular and democratic values, that have got us together to fight against rules that do not stand by the nation,” said Junaid Ansari, one of the protesters at Mumbra.

The Maha Morcha at Azad Maidan will be held between 2pm and 5pm. Protesters from across the city and its neighbouring areas are expected to attend. Shahid Ansari, a protester from Bhiwandi, said, “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure our voice is heard. Most of us will join the Maha Morcha in Mumbai.”