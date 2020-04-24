e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ram Rahim’s parole plea rejected

Ram Rahim’s parole plea rejected

Jail minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala confirmed that Ram Rahim’s parole was rejected on the recommendation of Sirsa DC.

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:16 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, was rejected on Friday.

An official at Sunaria prison privy to the development said Ram Rahim’s mother Naseeb Kaur had applied for his three-week parole on April 13 to attend to her, citing her poor health condition.

“The jail authorities rejected the parole plea on the basis of Sirsa deputy commissioner’s report. The DC had formed a board of doctors to examine Naseeb Kaur’s health. The doctors concluded that she was stable and did not face any major health issue. The second reason mentioned in the DC’s report was fear of deteriorating law and order situation in Sirsa district amid the extended lockdown,” the official, who sought to remain anonymous, added.

He said they have received five applications to grant parole to Ram Rahim ever since he was moved to the Sunaria jail.

Sunaria jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan, regarding rejection of dera chief’s parole, said that he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

However, jail minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala confirmed that Ram Rahim’s parole was rejected on the recommendation of Sirsa DC.

It is pertinent to mention here that a jail superintendent has authority to exercise the powers of the state government pertaining to temporary release of a prisoner if a family member of the prisoner has died or is seriously ill or the prisoner himself is seriously ill.

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Virat, AB join forces to help the hungry amidst COVID-19 crisis
Virat, AB join forces to help the hungry amidst COVID-19 crisis
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities