Ram Rahim’s parole plea rejected

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:16 IST

The parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, was rejected on Friday.

An official at Sunaria prison privy to the development said Ram Rahim’s mother Naseeb Kaur had applied for his three-week parole on April 13 to attend to her, citing her poor health condition.

“The jail authorities rejected the parole plea on the basis of Sirsa deputy commissioner’s report. The DC had formed a board of doctors to examine Naseeb Kaur’s health. The doctors concluded that she was stable and did not face any major health issue. The second reason mentioned in the DC’s report was fear of deteriorating law and order situation in Sirsa district amid the extended lockdown,” the official, who sought to remain anonymous, added.

He said they have received five applications to grant parole to Ram Rahim ever since he was moved to the Sunaria jail.

Sunaria jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan, regarding rejection of dera chief’s parole, said that he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

However, jail minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala confirmed that Ram Rahim’s parole was rejected on the recommendation of Sirsa DC.

It is pertinent to mention here that a jail superintendent has authority to exercise the powers of the state government pertaining to temporary release of a prisoner if a family member of the prisoner has died or is seriously ill or the prisoner himself is seriously ill.