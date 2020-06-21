Rana seeks NHRC probe into tragic death of two kin of Covid-19 victim in Jammu

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:36 IST

National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Sunday sought the National Human Rights Commission probe into the tragic and shocking death of two kin of a Covid-19 victim in Jammu due to alleged negligence in following the laid down protocol with regard to last rites of the coronavirus cases.

“Not only the necessary protocol was ignored but no compassion or attention was reportedly shown by the designated personnel, which led to deaths in most tragic circumstances,” Rana said while describing the incident as the worst human tragedy and a grave violation of human rights.

The provincial president said the scope of inquiry needed to be scaled up to find out the truth and to restore the faith of the people in the system. Such negligence and pathetic approach negates the good work being done by frontline workers in fighting the pandemic and therefore it is imperative to identify the wrong-doers so that they are dealt in per law, he said, adding that the incident has shaken the conscience of the people, who received this chilling news with shock and disbelief.

Rana expressed solidarity with the families who lost their kin, saying no words were enough to console their great loss.