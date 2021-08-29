13-year-old allegedly gang-raped in Ranchi; 4 minors held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven men, including one of her minor friends, at an isolated location under Mandar police station in Ranchi district on August 26, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Ranchi (rural), Naushad Alam, said the case has been registered with Mandar police station on basis of the complaint registered by the survivor.

“After conducting the medical test, a case has been registered and four accused have been nabbed so far,” said Alam.

Mandar police station officials said all four accused apprehended are minors, while the exact age of three other accused would be known only after they are held.

“Those apprehended have shared the names of the other accused. We are conducting raids to arrest them,” an official said.

As per the complaint, police officials said, one of the minor accused, who was friends with the girl, called her to a specific location. When she reached there, his other six friends were also present who allegedly raped her.

Police said she narrated the incident to her parents after reaching home. They then approached the police and filed the complaint.