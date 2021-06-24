19 minors rescued from Ranchi airport, man held for involvement in child trafficking

Security personnel on Thursday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in child trafficking and rescued 19 minor boys from Ranchi airport. All of them were present at the terminal to board a Jammu-bound flight.

A police official said the arrested person has been identified as Raju Ganjhu.

“The accused Raju Ganjhu and the rescued boys are from Latehar district. A case was lodged against Raju with the anti-trafficking police station. All of the rescued children are minors in the age group 14-16. They were handed over to the child warfare committee, which would coordinate with the concerned authorities and take further action,” said Anand Prakash Singh, in-charge, Ranchi Airport police station.

Police officials said the incident came to light as the group of all minors present at the airport and their body language made their travel suspicious.

“The kind of dress they were wearing and their body language raised suspicion. When the police asked the children about their age and other relevant information, they claimed to be adults. However, they appeared to be minors. The person taking them along also could not give the correct information,” said Singh.

Police said they were verifying Raju Ganjhu’s background to check if he was ever involved in such a crime, besides tracing his contacts.

.