Action against corrupt will intensify after June 4, says PM Modi at Dumka rally

Accusing the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress party in Jharkhand of having ‘looted the state’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that action against the corrupt would be intensified after June 4 when the results of the ongoing general elections would be declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Narendra Modi | Official X account)

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Mahavijay Sankalp Rally at Dumka in tribal-dominated Santhal Parganas division in the state, Modi also alleged that the tribal population in the area was decreasing due to influx of infiltrators from Bangladesh.

“The JMM has taken away your ration. I send free ration from Delhi, but they are pilfered. Truckloads of ration are recovered but no action is taken. There is massive corruption in Jal Jiwan Mission meant to provide drinking water. I will not let them take away your ration and water. After June 4, action against the corrupt would get intensified. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Modi’s remark comes at a time when former chief minister Hemant Soren is in jail and rural development minister and senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged land and tender scam, respectively. Dumka is the family bastion of Sorens, from where Hemant’s sister-in-law, Sita Soren, is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Modi further targeted the JMM and Congress over the cash recovery from the state by the federal agency.

“Jharkhand has beautiful mountains. But what’s in discussion is the mountain of notes being discovered. ₹19 core, ₹35 crore, ₹350 crore. I was CM for 13 years before I became prime minister, but never saw such mounds of notes,” he said.

Alleging that tribal population in Santhal area was decreasing due to influx of infiltrators, Modi said the JMM-Congress government was not taking appropriate action due to vote bank politics.

“Santhal is struggling the most from infiltration. The tribal population is decreasing at the cost of infiltrators. Tribal girls are being targeted for their land. They have been chopped into pieces and burnt alive. Why is the JMM not taking action? Just for vote bank politics,” he said.

He underlined that the INDIA alliance was giving reservation to Muslims at the cost of ST/SC and OBC. “I will protect your reservation till I am alive,” added Modi.

The rally at Dumka was the last campaign event of Modi in Jharkhand for the ongoing parliamentary elections. The Dumka rally was a joint rally for Dumka, Godda and Rajmahal constituencies which go to polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1. Of the three, Dumka and Rajmahal are reserved for scheduled tribes.