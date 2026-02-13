Amba Prasad meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, raises J’khand issues

National secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Amba Prasad, along with her father and former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, met senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Friday to highlight the plight of displaced families in Barkagaon. National secretary of AICC, Amba Prasad met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi (HT Photo)

Sharing a press statement, Prasad stated that during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the alleged neglect of local rights by major mining firms.

“We discussed our efforts to secure justice for the displaced people, in particular the injustice, oppression, and neglect of local people’s rights by major mining companies operating in Jharkhand, including NTPC, Adani Group, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL),” she said.

She raised the demand for his initiative for the strict implementation of the RFCTLARR Act 2013 (Land Acquisition Act), while informing him regarding the ignorance of the Act by companies in Jharkhand.

“We clearly emphasised the need for full and mandatory compliance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR Act 2013), which is being ignored everywhere,” she said.

Amba further stated that Gandhi reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to the 2013 law and expressed his intent to visit Jharkhand personally to hold public hearings for displaced families.

“Expressing deep concern, Rahul Gandhi stated that this historic law was the gift of the Congress government and that the party stands firmly with them in this struggle. He also assured that he would personally address the issue and, if necessary, visit Jharkhand to reach out to the displaced,” she said.

During the meeting, the leaders presented Rahul Gandhi with jaggery and flaxseed from Barkagaon as symbols of farmers’ struggle for “Jal, Jangal, Jameen.”