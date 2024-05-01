Amit Shah doctored video: Delhi police summons Jharkhand Congress chief

The Delhi police have summoned Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on May 2 for questioning in a case of a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah circulating on social media, people aware of the development said on Wednesday. Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur. (File)

The notice, sent on April 29, expects Thakur to appear before the Delhi police special cell at 10.30am on May 2, along with his mobile phone or any other electronic gadgets used in uploading/creating the said video.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The notice is based on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the special cell on April 28 under sections 153 9 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 171 G (false statement in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 66-C (identity theft) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Confirming the development, Thakur described the notice as ‘anarchy’ and said he was taking legal advice over the issue.

“I received a notice from the Delhi police yesterday. I fail to comprehend why has it been sent to me. This seems like an anarchy where people are doing as per their will. If there is any complaint, then at least a primary investigation needs to be done whether any such thing is there on my Twitter handle or not,” said Thakur.

“They are asking for my phone and electronic device at a time when we all are busy with election schedule. How can they send such a notice without any investigation. I am taking legal advice regarding the appearance on May 2 and seeking extension. We will reply to them accordingly,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police issued summons to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in connection with the alleged doctored video.

On Sunday, acting on a compliant from Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the MHA, the Delhi Police lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with the doctored video of Shah, where his statement made during a Lok Sabha poll rally indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana was edited to make it appear he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

The FIR stated that the video, being shared on X and Facebook, was doctored and spreading misinformation with the “intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues”.

Reddy alleged that the Narendra Modi government was targeting political opponents using the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Income tax. “Now, he is sending the Delhi police to issue notices to us and intimidate us. No one will be scared here. We will respond,” he claimed.