BJP alleges Soren govt hand in glove with coal mafia

Leader of opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi addressing a press conference at party office in Harmu here on Wednesday alleged chief minister Hemant Soren and his government of being hand in gloves with those involved in illegal coal mining in Dhanbad. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi (centre) at a press meet in Ranchi (ANI FILE)

“Earlier coal thieves used to steal coal and pay commission to the police, but now the police administration and coal mafia work in partnership,” Marandi alleged.

“It was stated that the CM House plays the role of maharaja in this illegal trade, while the SSP plays the role of the chief commander and the DC general secretary. Both share the profits. The police station in-charge, inspector, DSP, SDO, rural SP, mining officer and circle officer also have a fixed share in this business,” Marandi alleged.

Marandi also named a section of police officials involved in the illegal business.

“Baghmara DSP Purushottam Singh, formerly the CM’s security guard, is the SSP’s right hand man, and inspector Ajit Singh is his left hand man, who together bid for the wealthy police stations. Ritesh, Vikas, and others have also been called from Jamshedpur to assist the SSP,” Marandi alleged.

Marandi in the press conference also explained the modus operandi being adopted for illegal business of coal with the help of the government.

“Nirsa, Baghmara, and Jharia in Dhanbad are areas of illegal coal trade, encompassing 20-25 police stations. Illegal coal is extracted from 30-40 sites in this area. There is talk that “House” permission is required to obtain a site. The SSP approves a site only after receiving a call from the House. An advance of ₹1 crore is then taken. 150-200 trucks of coal are extracted daily. The House controls the business, which costs between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per ton,” Marandi alleged.

“If CM Hemant Soren does not agree with these allegations, then a high-level investigation should be conducted so that the truth can be revealed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti termed Marandi’s allegation an extortion attempt.

“By naming police officials he is attempting to extort money from them and trying to protect the coal mafia flourishing under the patronage of his party MLA and MP. Government is regularly taking action against the coal mafia and Marandi wants to restrain them from doing so. Marandi, instead of talking about his party MP Dhullu Mahto’s involvement, is targeting the state government,” Shanti said.