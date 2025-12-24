BJP state president and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi raised demand for issuance of public notice inviting complaints from people allegedly looted by the officers of special investigation team (SIT) constituted by CID chief Anurag Gupta for probe of land related cases. BJP to J’khand CM: Issue public notice inviting plaints from people harassed by SIT

The demand was raised from chief minister Hemant Soren through an X message on Wednesday. In his message demanding public notice, Marandi said unless such notice was published, people extorted by corrupt officials would not get justice. The message also demanded thorough investigation into the tenure of all officers involved in the SIT.

“Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM, News reports indicate that the SIT investigating land-related cases, which was allegedly created by the highly corrupt officer Anurag Gupta for extortion and blackmail within the CID, has been disbanded. This is a positive step. But will this alone erase the sins and corruption perpetrated by the land case SIT in the past? How will those who were extorted receive justice, and if no action is taken against the culprits, how will such looting be prevented in the future? We have been informed that Deepak Kumar, the ASP of the SIT whom you removed along with Anurag Gupta, acted as a tool for Gupta and was involved in the most significant irregularities, not only in land cases but also in other CID operations. We request that you issue a public notice inviting complaints from people who were looted by the officers of that SIT/CID. Please conduct a thorough investigation into the tenure of all officers involved in the SIT, review their handling of land-related complaints, and investigate the properties, both declared and undeclared, acquired by them and their family members and relatives. Take strict action against those found guilty,” the message reads.

In response to the BJP state chief Marandi’s X message, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the former had no right to talk about all this.

“Why did Babulal Ji not ask Raghubar Das to take similar action when findings of an SIT headed by retired IAS officer Debasish Gupta to probe illegal transfer of government and tribal land could not become public?” he asked.