BJP workers clash with police during protest march in Ranchi, several injured

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s protest march on the roads around the Morhabadi ground in Ranchi turned violent on Friday as the police lathi-charged, fired tear gas shells, and used water cannons to stop the party workers trying to march towards the chief minister Hemant Soren’s residence, leaving several from both sides injured, people close to the matter said. BJP workers and police clash during a protest near Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The BJP workers, led by their top leaders, had gathered at Morhabadi Maidan for the Yuva Akrosh Rally to protest the state government’s alleged failure to fulfil the electoral promise of providing 500,000 government jobs and unemployment allowances to youth.

In anticipation of the BJP workers’ march, the district administration barricaded all roads using concertina wires around Morhabadi ground and imposed prohibitory orders within a 500-meter area around the ground to prevent them from marching to the chief minister’s residence. Refusing to budge, the BJP workers tried to march forward by removing the barricades, leading to the flare-up, the above-cited people said.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the crowd, during which a few party workers, including BJYM President Sashank Raj, and a few policemen, including Lower Bazar police station in-charge Dayanand, were injured.

BJP leaders alleged that the police unnecessarily used force under the direction of the state government to quell the peaceful protest of the youth.

“The state machinery has been provoking the workers since Friday. Vehicles of party workers on their way to Ranchi were stopped at different places in the state. Here, they have barricaded the roads using wires, which is unprecedented. Even, I was not allowed to come here through one of the roads. And they started firing tear gas shells on the ground while I was delivering my speech. This is the beginning of the end of the Hemant Soren government,” said Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri said the police treated them like terrorists. “The state government treated the youth as if they were terrorists.”

Former Chief Minister Arjun Munda said the use of force was “unprecedented”.

“The way the police tried to quell this protest is unprecedented and has no place in a democracy. You can’t treat a peaceful protest the way they did,” said Munda.

Taking a swipe at the state government, Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth said the police’s actions showed that the Hemant Soren government was afraid of losing power. “It seems like a government in deep fear, and they are therefore taking such desperate measures to quell a peaceful protest,” said Seth.

Later in the day, the BJP workers, led by Marandi, sat on a dharna at Morhabadi Ground, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident. The party leaders also went to RIMS, where the injured party workers were taken for treatment.

“The officials behind this should also remember that once the government changes in the state, they will be identified, and appropriate action will be taken against them,” said Marandi.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Police said they had to use force as BJP workers resorted to stone-pelting.

Chandan Sinha, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ranchi, said permission was not granted for the rally.

“The BJP sought permission for a Yuva Sammelan, not a rally or march. A prohibitory order was also in place in the area. Later, they tried to march ahead after being provoked by their leaders from the stage. They then tried to break the barricades and attacked the police by stone-pelting, which is an illegal action. Around 6-7 policemen were injured due to the stone-pelting. Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for it,” said Sinha.

