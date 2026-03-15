Centre responsible for fuel crisis, alleges Congress leader

In a scathing attack on the Central government, AICC national secretary and former MLA Amba Prasad alleged that the “faulty decisions and double standards” of the Modi government have plunged the common man into a historic fuel crisis. AICC national secretary and former MLA Amba Prasad (HT photo)

Speaking during a Facebook Live session and subsequent media addresses, Prasad highlighted the deteriorating situation where domestic LPG, CNG, and commercial gas shortages are crippling daily life, even as the government maintains that national reserves are adequate.

Prasad questioned the government’s contradictory stance regarding the impact of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict on Indian imports.

“On one hand, the Centre claims we have adequate reserves and tankers are arriving safely via the Strait of Hormuz. If so, why have prices skyrocketed and shortages emerged? Why was it necessary to invoke the Essential Commodities Act? This act is for curbing black marketing, yet fuel is not a commodity one can easily hoard in a backyard. Despite these laws, not a single case of hoarding has been registered. What exactly is being concealed from the nation,” she said

The former MLA drew attention to the ground reality in Hazaribagh, noting that the crisis has forced students at the prestigious St. Columba’s College hostel to lock their rooms and return home.

“Students and aspirants, instead of focusing on their studies, are scavenging for firewood or standing in day-long queues for a single cylinder. If a daily wage laborer spends his entire day in a gas line, how will he earn his bread?” Prasad remarked.

She further noted that the scarcity of CNG and commercial cylinders has led to the closure of hotels, restaurants, and even the Bhandaras (community kitchens) of major temples.

“The fire in our kitchens has been extinguished amidst the flames of the Iran-Israel war,” she stated poignantly.

Prasad alleged that the government is intentionally downplaying the crisis to avoid political fallout in upcoming state assembly elections. She also took a swipe at the Ujjwala Scheme, challenging Union Minister Sanjay Seth to provide data on monthly refills.

“The Minister claims 105 million beneficiaries have gas connections. But these families get only one cylinder. If the Minister can confirm that 105 million cylinders are actually being distributed every month, we too would be enlightened,” she retorted.

Turning her focus to the social climate, Prasad issued a stern warning regarding the “politics of hatred” and the use of bulldozer justice in BJP-ruled states.

“There is a story in English known as Frankenstein; I urge you to read it.”

Prasad said. “Those who incite people in the name of religion and caste for political agendas will find that this very populace will one day transform into a Frankenstein. When that happens, there will be no escape,” she added.

Dismissing the Prime Minister’s assurances as mere rhetoric, Prasad invited the government to look at the citizens waiting in long lines.

“The Prime Minister claims the opposition is engaging in propaganda. If you want to understand the difference between reality and rhetoric, ask the person standing in a gas queue,” she concluded.

In a sharp rebuttal to Amba Prasad’s allegations regarding a fuel crisis, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo countered the Congress narrative by presenting a comparative analysis of fuel price hikes under the UPA and NDA regimes. Shahdeo dismissed the claims of a genuine shortage, attributing the current situation to “panic booking” and misinformation.

“The former MLA should first look at the statistics of her own party’s tenure. During the 10 years of the UPA regime, the price hike for LPG was more than 210% and for petrol, it was over 220%. In stark contrast, under the NDA regime, the price hikes for these commodities have been limited to just 60% and 70% respectively. The current queues are not due to a lack of supply but are the result of unnecessary panic booking. The concerned Union Minister has already assured that the situation will be fully under control within the next 2 days,” Shahdeo said.