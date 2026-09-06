CID court rejects bail plea of former JPSC chairman Khiangte
The special Criminal Investigation Department (CID) court in the city, which is handling the state civil service examination irregularity case, rejected the bail petition of former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangtem, said people close to the development on Saturday
The special Criminal Investigation Department (CID) court in the city, which is handling the state civil service examination irregularity case, rejected the bail petition of former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangtem, said people close to the development on Saturday.
Additional Judicial Commissioner Yogesh Kumar delivered the decision on Saturday after reserving judgment earlier in the week.
The legal battle stems from a massive cash-for-jobs and recruitment paper leak scandal. The state’s probe agency arrested Khiangte, a retired chief secretary of Jharkhand, on August 10, following hours of intensive questioning.
Investigators allege that Khiangte bypassed open tender rules to award a highly sensitive exam management contract to a Lucknow-based firm, TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), on a nomination basis. Alarmingly, the company had already been blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2025.
The CID claims that the former chairman accepted huge financial kickbacks to orchestrate the deal. During the court hearings, Khiangte’s legal team argued that the prosecution lacked concrete evidence. They maintained that multiple raids conducted at his official Kanke Road residence yielded no incriminating materials, declaring his arrest legally flawed. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail, presenting a detailed case diary that highlighted systematic OMR sheet manipulation and administrative compromises.
Over twenty individuals, including intermediate staff and corporate executives, have been jailed so far. Unshaken by the lower court’s setback, the defence is preparing to scale up its legal strategy.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times, his advocate Chandana Kumari expressed her disappointment with the ruling. “We will move the high court for relief,” she stated.
Meanwhile, the rejection leaves the high-profile bureaucrat in judicial custody as public outrage and student protests continue to demand an independent probe into the state’s examination system.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More