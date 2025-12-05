Clarify reports of closeness with PM Modi: CPI (ML) to J’khand CM Soren

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI (ML) on Friday urged chief minister Hemant Soren to issue a clarification on reports of his allegedly growing closeness with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CPI (ML) stated that any closeness to the BJP would amount to a betrayal of the mandate given to the Hemant Soren-led government. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, CPI (ML) state secretary Manoj Bhakt said that any compromise with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would invite serious trouble for the state and give a free hand to corporate forces at the cost of tribal interests. He added that this would be a betrayal of the mandate given to the Hemant government.

“The Modi government aims to control constitutional institutions and make the country devoid of opposition. On one hand, by making the Election Commission subservient, Modi and (Amit) Shah have turned elections into a mockery. On the other hand, they have destroyed the deliberative and decisive representative character of Parliament and state assemblies, transforming them into tools of autocratic dictatorship. In this situation, the country has high expectations from the Hemant government as an opposition government. Any deviation by the Hemant government from the direction of its mandate will cause serious damage to democracy,” Bhakt said.

“Modi and Shah are known for intimidating opposition leaders and bringing them into their fold. Earlier, despite being arrested, Hemant Soren had given a strong response to the two, and the people of Jharkhand stood firmly with him. It is hoped that Hemant Soren will uphold this public trust,” he added.

Bhakt also expressed concern over the recent meeting between Gautam Adani and chief minister Soren. He urged the CM to issue a clear statement to dispel any negative apprehensions regarding his perceived closeness with those involved in “corporate loot”.

“Jharkhand has always been a leading force against the plunder of water, forests, and land. The central government and the previous Raghubar Das government in the state had conspired in every way to accelerate corporate loot and suppress tribal movements. Ultimately, the BJP had to lose power in Jharkhand. The recent meeting between Adani and chief minister Soren has worried the people of Jharkhand and democratic forces. Considering the seriousness of the current political situation, Hemant Soren himself should issue a clear statement to dispel these apprehensions,” Bhakt said.

Contacted for comment, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said he was not authorized to speak on the matter.