‘He was unruly, derogatory’: Cong MLA’s defence for slapping toll plaza staffer

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress legislator Umashankar Akela on Thursday slapped a staffer at a toll plaza at Nagwan in Hazaribag district on Ranchi-Patna national highway. The incident took place on Thursday evening and was recorded on the CCTV installed inside the cabin at the busy toll plaza, and made its way to social media.

In the video clip, the two-term Barhi legislator can be seen entering the cabin, with his security guard in tow, and entering into an argument before slapping the staffer inside. The act led to a brief scuffle but the MLA’s guard stepped in to prevent the staffer from giving it back to the MLA.

The legislator confirmed that he was featured in the widely-circulated CCTV clip that is believed to have been leaked out by a toll plaza staffer.

“The staff behaved in an unruly manner just because I had entered the wrong lane, according to him. Since this area is near my constituency, I asked him if he was a local recruit and whether he recognises me or not. He replied in a very derogatory manner. It led to a minor scuffle about which I myself informed the Hazaribag superintendent of police (SP),” said Akela.

BJP leaders hit out at the legislator and demanded a first information report against Akela for taking the law into his hands. “It seems the ruling party legislators are drunk with power and they are slapping a helpless staffer at a toll plaza. Police should immediately register an FIR and book the legislator,” said BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

The toll plaza manager or the staffer could not be reached for their comment,

Hazaribag superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said they have not received any written complaint on the issue.

“The Barhi MLA did call and inform me about the incident. However, neither side has filed any written complaint over the incident. If they do, we will proceed accordingly,” said Chothe.