Cyber fraud racket busted in Dhanbad, 5 arrested, say police

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a major cyber fraud racket operating within Jharkhand and other states, arresting five accused and freezing 53 bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions during a crackdown on OTP-based scams, fake loan offers, and phishing operations in Dhanbad, officials said. Police on Monday claimed to have busted a major cyber fraud racket operating within Jharkhand and other states. (Getty Images/Representative use)

Addressing a press conference at his office, City SP Ritwik Srivastava said, “The arrested cybercriminals were involved in cheating victims through SIM swapping, fake customer care numbers, phishing links, and fraudulent loan applications. They used cloned APK files and manipulated OTP systems to gain access to bank accounts and payment wallets.”

According to the police, the gang lured unsuspecting victims using WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram messages offering doorstep KYC updates, loan approvals, and credit card issuance services. The criminals allegedly routed siphoned amounts through multiple mule accounts and digital wallets, eventually withdrawing cash using POS machines and ATM cards.

Police teams also recovered POS machines, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ATM cards, passbooks, and mobile phones used for executing the fraud. The SP added that digital forensic analysis helped trace the network, and further arrests are likely as the investigation expands.

During the operation, cyber police froze 53 bank accounts used in fraudulent transactions and seized over ₹41 lakh, besides blocking multiple SIM cards suspected to have been procured using forged identities, officials said.

Srivastava urged citizens to avoid sharing OTPs, personal details, or banking information over phone calls or links, and to immediately report suspicious activity on helpline 1930 or at the nearest police station. “We are committed to dismantling such networks and protecting citizens from financial cybercrime,” he added.