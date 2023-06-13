Demand to change ministers, state president grows in Jharkhand Congress

The Jharkhand unit of Congress is abuzz with possible a change of its faces in the Hemant Soren cabinet, besides a change of guard in the party organisation, amid hectic lobbying by several stakeholders and legislators with the central leadership. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Hemant Soren leads a coalition government of his party JMM, Congress and the RJD.

While senior leaders of the party are tight-lipped over the issue, well-placed sources in the party said the central leadership is currently holding consultations, with priority being given to take a final call on any possible change in the cabinet, which has four ministers from the Congress.

“At least three of them are under scanner. Several legislators are lobbying for the post. As far as the issue of state unit president is concerned, a section of the party is pushing for removal of Rajesh Thakur. The party has changed PCC chiefs in a few other states. But Thakur was appointed in August 2021, so he is still to complete two years in office,” a senior Jharkhand Congress leader said.

A seat in the cabinet got vacant two months back after demise of JMM leader and education minister Jagarnath Mahto. Congress sources said legislators are lobbying to rejig the cabinet whenever chief minister Hemant Soren inducts Mahto’s replacement in his team.

Party insiders said different reasons are being given for removal of the incumbent ministers.

“Party legislators have been complaining against their ministers for a very long time. The latest reason being pushed is that these ministers might fuel anti-incumbency in the Lok Sabha polls next year. A former union minister is said to have conveyed this to the central leadership. One of the senior ministers seems to have fallen out of favour with the central leadership. Another minister is under scanner due to non-performance as well as because of a video leak controversy,” a senior party leader said.

On the issue of changing the PCC chief, insiders said some within the party want to replace Thakur, Bhumihar by caste, with someone from the backward community, preferably a tribal. In a recent interview to a daily, former Jharkhand Congress president and incumbent finance minister Rameshwar Oraon had said the party should give command of the state unit to a leader with “mass base”.

However, Thakur backers said the PCC chief has several positives in his favour. “Two PCC chiefs prior to Thakur were not even able to expand the PCC. Thakur not only expanded the PCC, but also tweaked the district units, replacing several DCC presidents who had been holding the post for past several years. He is also being credited for getting seasoned party workers places in the boards and commission, which was openly appreciated publicly even by leaders who were recently suspended on disciplinary grounds,” a senior party leader said.

When contacted, finance minister Rameshwar Oraon refused to speak on these issues. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur also did not respond to calls and messages.

Congress legislature party leader and rural development minister Alamgir Alam said, “I don’t have much of knowledge of these issues. It is the prerogative of the central leadership to take a call on induction of legislators in the cabinet as well as any decision on PCC chief. As far as consultation with the state leadership is concerned, I have not been consulted yet over these issues.”

On his recent visit to Delhi, Alam said it was a personal trip. “But since I was in the national capital, I also met central leaders.”

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due towards the end of 2024.

