Dhanbad judge murder case: Special CBI court convicts both accused
Exactly a year after additional district judge Uttam Anand was killed after being run over by an autorickshaw in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday convicted both accused in the case.
The two accused – now convicts – Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma were held guilty of murder, as well as destruction of evidence.
"The special CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak has held the two accused guilty under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC. The court has fixed August 6 to decide on quantum of punishment," said defence counsel Kumar Bimlendu.
While Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to murder, 201 is for destruction of evidence, and 34 is for ‘acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention'.
On July 28, 2021, judge Uttam Anand was mowed down while he was out for a morning jog. Taking into consideration the sensitivity of the case, the Jharkhand government promptly requested the CBI to take over the case.
Of the two convicts, Lakhan (22) was behind the wheels of the vehicle, while Rahul (21) is his accomplice.
Meanwhile, the autorickshaw, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
