Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Dhanbad, Prabhat Kumar, on Sunday inaugurated the newly established office of the police inspector, Govindpur Circle, at the old police station premises inside the Barwaadda agricultural market area in the presence of senior officials, members of the market committee and locals, officials said. Dhanbad SSP inaugurates Barwaadda inspector’s office

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, SSP Kumar said the establishment of the inspector’s office would significantly strengthen law and order and aid effective crime control in the area. “With this office becoming functional, policing will be more accessible and responsive for traders and residents, ensuring quicker resolution of local issues,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the SSP noted that after the Barwaadda police station was shifted from the market committee premises, traders and locals had been demanding a police outpost in the old building. “Keeping public demand and security needs in mind, it was decided to set up the Govindpur Circle Inspector’s office here instead of a temporary outpost,” he stated.

SSP Kumar further said that the office has been provided with additional manpower, including two officers and eight police personnel, who will remain deployed round the clock. “Regular patrolling will be carried out in and around the market committee area, and citizens can directly approach the inspector’s office for grievance redressal,” he added.

Highlighting further security measures, the SSP said an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera is being installed in front of the premises to monitor vehicles passing through the road. “The ANPR system will help identify vehicles through number plates and enhance surveillance,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to set up a modern control room inside the market committee premises with the cooperation of the committee. “The entire market area will be covered with CCTV cameras, both inside and outside, enabling real-time monitoring from the control room. There is also a proposal to install a siren system in the market for quick alerts during emergencies,” SSP Kumar said.

Members of the market committee expressed gratitude to the SSP, stating that the presence of the police inspector’s office has reinforced security and will allow traders to conduct business without fear.

DSP Headquarters Shankar Kamti, DSP Traffic Arvind Kumar Singh, DSP Cyber Sanjeev Kumar, along with other police officials and market committee members, were present on the occasion.