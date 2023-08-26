Soren begins campaign for Dumri by-elections

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren delivered an emotionally charged speech during his inaugural rally for the Dumri assembly by-election on Saturday. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren delivered an emotionally charged speech during his rally for Dumri assembly by-election (HT Photo)

The by-election, scheduled for September 5, was necessitated by the passing of the senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former minister, Jagarnath Mahto, on April 9.

To contest this election, his wife, Bebi Devi, who recently joined Hemant’s cabinet, is squaring off against AJSU Party’s Yashoda Devi, a joint candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Listening to speeches from either the ruling party or the opposition isn’t necessary for this election. This election is a tribute to Jagarnath Mahto. Let’s remember his tireless contributions. He devoted his life to serving his people. By appointing his wife as a minister, I honoured our elder brother’s legacy. Now, it’s your turn to demonstrate the tribute you wish to pay him. Let’s exceed the 72,000 votes we garnered last year; this time, let’s secure 1.72 lakh votes for Nehi Devi,” Soren said, addressing the gathering in Dumri.

The chief minister, who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party has been conspiring to bring down his government from the day it came into being.

“From attempted horse-trading to misusing the ED and CBI, their agenda has been to hinder effective governance and topple our administration. Nevertheless, we’ve persevered and delivered. Despite their obstruction, we’ve ensured that 90 per cent of government jobs are allocated to residents,” Soren said.

Hitting out at the AJSU Party, Soren said the Sudesh Mahto-led front was fooling the voters through their Chulha Pramukh initiative.

“What will these Chulha Pramukhs do? During the UPA government regime, cylinders were used to sell ₹500. Now it’s ₹1200. How will common people light their Chulhas? Have heard they are distributing envelopes (money) through Chulha Pramukhs. But don’t worry. Take that money, but vote for the JMM candidate. At least that way some money from their looted money would come to your pocket,” said Soren.