Families of five best performing Panchayat secys will get free foreign tour: Soren

RANCHI: As a mark of encouragement, chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that families of five best performing Panchayat secretaries would get free foreign trips every year. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren distributes appointment letters to government recruits in Ranchi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said this while addressing the audience on the occasion of distribution of appointment letters to 2,550 new government recruits, including 1,663 panchayat secretaries.

“Every year, we would sponsor free foreign trip to the families of five best performing panchayat secretaries. In a panchayat, the secretary is all in one and plays the role of DC, SP and BDO as well. You work in such a manner that the world talks about it,” said Soren.

Seeking cooperation from the new recruits, the chief minister said his government was making all efforts to provide jobs. “Be it for educated or illiterate, the government was removing all roadblocks in providing jobs as well as printing youth towards self-employment. The government is committed to do it,” said Soren.

The government on Tuesday had formally distributed appoint letters to 1633 panchayat secretaries under Panchayati Raj department, 707 recruits in land and revenue department, 166 in finance department and 44 food and civil supplies department.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, hit back at the state government saying it was taking credit for something it does not deserve.

“This government had blocked the recruitment of panchayat secretaries despite their recruitment process having been completed in previous government and they had cancelled the employment notification. It is only after a contempt case in Supreme Court that this government has finally given appointment letters,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

